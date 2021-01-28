Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Short Interest Up 950.0% in January

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 950.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 151,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Bonso Electronics International stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.31. 98,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,047. Bonso Electronics International has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.37.

Bonso Electronics International Company Profile

Bonso Electronics International Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. The company operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications.

