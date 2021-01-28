Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) PT Raised to C$2.50 at CIBC

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.81% from the stock’s current price.

BNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.20 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of C$2.37.

Get Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) alerts:

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,917. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.64. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.58, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$29.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) news, Director George Frederick Fink purchased 12,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.66 per share, with a total value of C$31,906.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,168,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,084,254.81. Insiders purchased 65,800 shares of company stock valued at $152,655 in the last three months.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.