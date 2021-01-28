Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Price Target Raised to $2.50

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had its price target lifted by research analysts at CIBC from $1.50 to $2.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Bonterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $1.58.

BNEFF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a negative net margin of 213.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $21.88 million during the quarter.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

