boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of boohoo group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

boohoo group stock remained flat at $$92.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 0.82. boohoo group has a one year low of $52.73 and a one year high of $105.05.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

