Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Price Up 7.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)’s stock price traded up 7.8% on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Booking traded as high as $2,048.77 and last traded at $2,034.10. 843,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 412,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,886.09.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BKNG. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,942.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,139.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,895.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $45.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

