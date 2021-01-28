Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 3,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Boozt AB (publ) stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858. Boozt AB has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61.

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, and beauty products online. It operates through three segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Other. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand Webstore with approximately 600 brand partners for women, men, kids, sports and athleisure, beauty, and home products.

