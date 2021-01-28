Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$49.03.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLX shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$44.50 to C$46.25 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James cut Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$46.50 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. CSFB upped their price objective on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of BLX opened at C$49.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.66. Boralex Inc. has a 52-week low of C$17.91 and a 52-week high of C$56.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.10 billion and a PE ratio of 1,603.23.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$105.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Boralex Inc. will post 0.6796349 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

