Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRLXF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boralex from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Boralex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Boralex from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Boralex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

BRLXF stock opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.23. Boralex has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $44.17.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

