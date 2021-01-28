BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stake Lessened by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 44,569 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 489.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 138.9% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $44.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.16. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $46.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

