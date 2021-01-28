BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Trading Down 5.5%

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)’s share price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.04 and last traded at $42.41. 3,088,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 2,918,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.90.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.20.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 489.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

