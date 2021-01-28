BoringDAO (BOR) Price Reaches $451.87 on Major Exchanges

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $19.80 million and $6.35 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoringDAO token can now be bought for approximately $451.87 or 0.01438570 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BoringDAO has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00054338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00134176 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00285855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00071876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00069951 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00039785 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,813 tokens. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

BoringDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.