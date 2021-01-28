Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Trading 12% Higher

Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) were up 12% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 11,634,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,994,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.82.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $102.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 6.19.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 96.36% and a negative return on equity of 22.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BORR. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Borr Drilling by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30,950 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 201.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 114,344 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 620.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 369,030 shares in the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Borr Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

