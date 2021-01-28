Bowl America (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.41. Bowl America shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 1,096 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 million, a PE ratio of -78.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Bowl America alerts:

Bowl America (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter. Bowl America had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%.

Bowl America Incorporated is engaged in the entertainment business. The Company is engaged in the operation of bowling centers, with food and beverage service in each center. As of July 3, 2016, the Company and its subsidiaries operated 18 bowling centers, including 10 centers located in metropolitan Washington, District of Columbia; one center in metropolitan Baltimore, Maryland; four centers in metropolitan Richmond, Virginia, and three centers in metropolitan Jacksonville, Florida.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Bowl America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowl America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.