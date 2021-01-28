BOX (NYSE:BOX) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)’s stock price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.91 and last traded at $17.96. Approximately 3,878,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,827,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Get BOX alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at $51,289,838.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in BOX in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in BOX during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About BOX (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.