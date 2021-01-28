BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Short Interest Up 24,640.0% in January

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, an increase of 24,640.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,784,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BoxScore Brands stock remained flat at $$0.03 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,374,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,341. BoxScore Brands has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02.

About BoxScore Brands

BoxScore Brands, Inc develops, markets, and distributes various self-serve electronic kiosks and mall/airport co-branded islands in North America. It operates its kiosks in high-traffic host locations, such as big box stores, restaurants, malls, airports, casinos, universities, and colleges. The company was formerly known as U-Vend, Inc and changed its name to BoxScore Brands, Inc in February 2018.

