Brave Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 264,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,000. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury comprises approximately 1.7% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 109.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

TBT stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.41. 147,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,462. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $24.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.10.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.