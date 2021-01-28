Brave Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,800 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management accounts for 1.0% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at $349,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $10,320,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 106.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Shares of APO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.40. 17,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,553. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.33. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.64, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

