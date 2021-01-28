Brave Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,439 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,000. American Express accounts for about 1.9% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 10,349 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of American Express by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded up $5.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.38. 171,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,558,827. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.58. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. 140166 downgraded American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

