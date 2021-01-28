Brave Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,119 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,398,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,669,053. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $217.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

