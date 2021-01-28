Brave Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.34 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000. Yum! Brands comprises approximately 0.9% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $1,674,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $352,315.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,828.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $257,408.22. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,063 shares of company stock worth $2,120,836. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on YUM. UBS Group lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.53.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.15. The stock had a trading volume of 31,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,574. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.02.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

