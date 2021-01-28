Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Shares of Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brenntag from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Brenntag stock opened at $15.53 on Thursday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80.

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.