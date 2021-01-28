Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brenntag from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Brenntag stock opened at $15.53 on Thursday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80.

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

