Briaud Financial Planning Inc Sells 167,449 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 167,449 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 16.3% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $25,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Shares of TLT traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,246,080. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.80. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $139.01 and a 1-year high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

