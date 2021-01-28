Briaud Financial Planning Inc Sells 7,451 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 95.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,451 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 40,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.3% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $379.26. 42,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,855,462. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $387.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

