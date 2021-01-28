Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.66 million.

Bridge Bancorp stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.83. 439,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,554. Bridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.70 million. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Bridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BDGE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Bridge Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Bridge Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, major shareholder Etzioni Partners, Llc sold 46,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $1,131,641.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 1,526 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $37,158.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,992 shares of company stock valued at $520,066 in the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

