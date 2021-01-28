BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. On average, analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $21.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSIG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

