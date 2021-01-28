Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock Price Up 8.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) were up 8.3% on Thursday after MKM Partners raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $67.00. The company traded as high as $61.34 and last traded at $59.86. Approximately 2,473,658 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,459,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.28.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brinker International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Brinker International from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth $472,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Brinker International by 17.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 35,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 475,950.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 299,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,198,000 after buying an additional 299,849 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 106.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day moving average is $45.57.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

