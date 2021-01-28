Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $62.02 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $67.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $140.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -563.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

