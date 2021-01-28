Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,614 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,287 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 464.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,256,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,045 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 73.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,826,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,126,000 after acquiring an additional 776,505 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5,793.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 620,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,385,000 after buying an additional 609,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,961,066. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -574.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.48.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.