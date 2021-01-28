British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,685.96

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,685.96 and traded as high as $2,796.55. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) shares last traded at $2,783.50, with a volume of 4,393,186 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BATS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,792 ($36.48) target price on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,518.50 ($45.97).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,777.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,685.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68. The company has a market capitalization of £63.86 billion and a PE ratio of 10.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a GBX 52.60 ($0.69) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.84%.

About British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

