Broadwood Partners, L.P. Sells 278,197 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 278,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $29,441,588.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 347,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $35,508,510.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 60,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $5,356,800.00.

Shares of STAA traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,502,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,833. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.84. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $108.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 561.56 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $47.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,343,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $189,128,000 after buying an additional 313,007 shares during the period. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,860,000. Defender Capital LLC. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 590,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,380,000 after purchasing an additional 32,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 286,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 342,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

