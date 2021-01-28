Brokerages Anticipate AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will report $291.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $297.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $284.60 million. AdvanSix posted sales of $326.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $281.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.80 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CL King raised AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AdvanSix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 86,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 16,162 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth about $939,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASIX opened at $22.51 on Thursday. AdvanSix has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $630.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

