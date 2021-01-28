Brokerages Anticipate Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $751.49 Million

Analysts expect that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will post $751.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $724.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $776.20 million. Pentair reported sales of $755.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pentair.

Get Pentair alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNR. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $57.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. Pentair has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $59.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $221,178.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pentair (PNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.