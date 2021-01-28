Brokerages Anticipate Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $444.63 Million

Analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will report $444.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $457.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $437.00 million. Triumph Group reported sales of $704.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Triumph Group by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2,931.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2,588.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 67.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 70.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $10.80 on Thursday. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $562.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 3.23.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

