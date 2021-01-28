Brokerages Anticipate Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.42 Billion

Brokerages predict that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will announce $146.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $149.14 billion. Walmart posted sales of $141.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year sales of $555.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $553.78 billion to $556.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $557.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $536.48 billion to $566.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,599 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 13,727.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,388 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,200,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,140,000 after purchasing an additional 758,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $143.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

