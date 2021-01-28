Brokerages Expect AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. AstroNova posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AstroNova.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALOT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 362,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 78,638 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstroNova stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $11.22. 1,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,198. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.45 million, a PE ratio of -86.31, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.67. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.18.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

