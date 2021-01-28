Brokerages Expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $848.14 Million

Equities analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to announce $848.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $808.20 million and the highest is $883.70 million. Bloomin’ Brands posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.03.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $2,761,500.00. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 306.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLMN opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.