Brokerages Expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $271.58 Million

Brokerages expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to report sales of $271.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $281.80 million and the lowest is $264.00 million. LivaNova reported sales of $287.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $936.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $928.00 million to $946.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $977.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.55 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. LivaNova’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $63.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,538 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 865,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,143,000 after buying an additional 15,676 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 151.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 826,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,353,000 after buying an additional 497,626 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 206,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,037,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

