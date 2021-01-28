Brokerages Expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will report $4.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.28 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies also reported sales of $4.26 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year sales of $17.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.04 billion to $17.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.72 billion to $17.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Insiders have sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $3,177,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMC opened at $107.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.22. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $120.97. The stock has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.