Brokerages Expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to announce sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Nexstar Media Group reported sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year sales of $4.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.63.

In other news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $495,350.00. Insiders have sold 69,418 shares of company stock worth $7,283,547 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $52,000.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $109.43 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $130.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.