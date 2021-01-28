Brokerages Expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Equities analysts expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to announce sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Nexstar Media Group reported sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year sales of $4.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.63.

In other news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $495,350.00. Insiders have sold 69,418 shares of company stock worth $7,283,547 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $52,000.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $109.43 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $130.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

