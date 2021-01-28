Brokerages Expect Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.78 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) will report $15.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.75 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full year sales of $93.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $93.27 million to $93.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $125.60 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $126.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Velodyne Lidar.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.19 million.

VLDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth $22,428,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth $15,978,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth $3,161,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth $1,869,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth $853,000. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VLDR opened at $25.18 on Thursday. Velodyne Lidar has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.69.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

