Brokers Issue Forecasts for Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.00.

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$19.19 on Thursday. Gibson Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$10.96 and a twelve month high of C$28.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.61%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Brown acquired 10,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.09 per share, with a total value of C$182,057.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,815,711.39. Also, Director Sean Wilson acquired 5,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.59 per share, with a total value of C$107,562.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,669,313.66.

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

