Brokers Offer Predictions for Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Altra Industrial Motion in a research note issued on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AIMC. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $52.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

In other news, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $147,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,174.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,233 shares of company stock worth $3,550,280 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

