Brokers Offer Predictions for Marten Transport, Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Marten Transport in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Marten Transport’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 7,070 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $107,817.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949,333 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Marten Transport by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,689,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,212,000 after buying an additional 927,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marten Transport by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after buying an additional 717,757 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after buying an additional 550,088 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Marten Transport by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 998,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after buying an additional 317,749 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

