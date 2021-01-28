Brokers Offer Predictions for NCR Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NCR in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.67. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NCR’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

NCR stock opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22. NCR has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $39.30.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 2,203.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,088,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,235,000 after buying an additional 1,997,628 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the third quarter worth $31,068,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 57.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,720,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,375,000 after buying an additional 1,352,741 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 543.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 691,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,304,000 after buying an additional 583,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the third quarter worth $11,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.