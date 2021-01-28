Brokers Offer Predictions for Polaris Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Polaris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

PII opened at $117.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 355.67 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Polaris by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,561. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

