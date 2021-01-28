Brokers Set Expectations for EOG Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EOG Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EOG. TD Securities lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $55.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.79 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $77.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,443 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $199,420,000 after buying an additional 1,786,478 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 60,958 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 144,821 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,799 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

