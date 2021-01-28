Brokers Set Expectations for Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.06. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Get Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CSFB raised shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$49.35 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$53.81.

Shares of OSB stock opened at C$55.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of C$4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 19.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.40. Norbord Inc. has a 1-year low of C$13.01 and a 1-year high of C$58.58.

Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.44. The company had revenue of C$966.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$933.83 million.

About Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.