Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.88 and last traded at $4.90. 2,317,017 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 2,022,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

The company has a market cap of $898.59 million, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.37. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $807.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKD. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 17,720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,101 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,751,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,953 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,119,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,567,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,752 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,404,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 764,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

