Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Acquired by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,167 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable accounts for approximately 1.1% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at $757,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Brookfield Renewable stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.07. 19,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,690. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $63.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average of $66.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.868 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

