Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter.

NYSE:BEP opened at $45.67 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.84 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2893 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%.

Several research firms have commented on BEP. Raymond James set a $56.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.98.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

